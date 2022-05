The Russian occupation troops launched a repeated missile attack on the settlement of Derhachi of Kharkiv region, destroying the local house of culture.

It is reported by the Derhachi City Council.

"Unfortunately, tonight the occupiers brought their work to the end and destroyed the Derhachi House of Culture with a missile attack, and our humanitarian headquarters with it," the statement said.

The city leadership emphasized that because of this, there would be no distribution of humanitarian aid to citizens today.

The authorities took up logistical issues and promised to inform residents after the situation changes.

Recall that on Thursday, May 12, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, said that Russian troops launched a missile attack on Derhachi.

According to him, as a result of the missile strike, 1 person was killed and 3 more were injured.

We also wrote that last night Russian troops fired 12 missiles at Kremenchuk, Poltava region.

And in Odesa, a Russian missile landed on the territory of the Vorontsov Palace.