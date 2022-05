The Silpo chain resumed operation of 10 stores in May.

Silpo has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, according to the report, the number of operating Silpo supermarkets has grown to 287 throughout Ukraine (almost 90% of the network).

Silpo also returns shares for chain buyers.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, as of early April, 23 stores of the Silpo chain were destroyed.

Fozzy Group unites Silpo supermarket chain, Fora convenience stores, Fozzy wholesale hypermarkets, Thrash!

According to the register of legal entities and individuals-entrepreneurs, the ultimate beneficiary of the corporation is Volodymyr Kostelman.