Vyshhorod-based Ukrhydroenergo energy-generating company (Kyiv region) has started exporting electricity to Moldova.

The company announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On May 10, Ukrhydroenergo and JSC Energocom (Moldova) signed an export contract for the sale of electricity. Every day, Ukrhydroenergo purchases transmission capacity at daily auctions for access to interstate networks in accordance with the daily schedule for the sale of electricity, which is agreed with JSC Energocom and SE Moldelectrica (the system operator of Moldova)," the message says.

According to the report, the company sells electricity in accordance with an uneven daily schedule, providing coverage for peak consumption and the necessary volumes for the power system of Moldova.

The report notes that the generating capacities of Ukrhydroenergo will be enough to supply the energy system of Ukraine and for export, test deliveries are currently being carried out to work out interaction with Moldovan partners.

“It is worth noting that, through exports, Ukrhydroenergo ensures the flow of funds to Ukrenergo for the provision of electricity transmission services, as well as the sale of part of the excess electricity during the spring flood,” said Ihor Syrota, the director general of Ukrhydroenergo.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Ukrhydroenergo intends to export electricity to Europe.

Ukrhydroenergo includes Kyiv HEPP, Kyiv PSPP, Kaniv HEPP, Kremenchuk HEPP, Kamiyanske HEPP, Dniprovska HEPP, Dniester HEPP, Dniester HEPP and Kakhovka HEPP, with a total installed capacity of 5.745 GW.

Ukrhydroenergo is 100% owned by the state and is managed by the Ministry of Energy.