Russians Pulling Artillery To Bryansk Oblast, Willing To Intensify Shelling Of Ukrainian Territory – General S

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that Russian troops have begun the concentration of artillery units in the territory of Bryansk oblast of Russia in order to shell the border regions of Ukraine.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff.

"According to available information, the enemy is transferring additional artillery units to the border regions of Bryansk oblast to increase provocative shelling of settlements in the Chernihiv region," the statement said.

It is noted that Russian troops continue to strengthen the section of the state border in Bryansk and Kursk regions.

Recall, on May 9, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that Russian troops were transporting artillery and multiple rocket launchers to the north of the occupied Crimea. The defense department explained why the occupiers are doing this.

We also wrote that, according to Ukrainian intelligence, Russian troops began to remove military equipment from the 1950s from warehouses to make up for losses.