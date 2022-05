Enemy Trying To Prevent AFU’s Advancement Near ​​​​Vesele – General Staff

The Russian military is trying to prevent the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​Vesele.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Slobozhanske direction, the enemy is taking measures to regroup units, replenish stocks of ammunition and fuel and lubricants to restore offensive capabilities.

The enemy did not carry out offensive operations in the Kharkiv direction.

In the Voronezh and Belgorod oblasts of the Russian Federation, the increased level of terrorist threat has been extended until May 25.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues to concentrate his main efforts on establishing full control over the settlement of Rubizhne.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the AFU continue counter-offensive operations to the north and east of Kharkiv, and one more settlement has been returned under Ukrainian control.

The counteroffensive of the AFU north of Kharkiv continues to successfully push back Russian troops to the border, the Ukrainian military approached the Ukrainian-Russian border at a distance of 10 kilometers.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine do not allow the invaders to improve their tactical positions in the south of Ukraine.