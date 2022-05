Enemy Continues To Threaten Odesa With Missile Strikes And Step Up Aerial Reconnaissance

In Odesa and the region, the night of May 13 passed under the signals of air alarms. The enemy is constantly threatening with missile strikes.

Spokesperson for the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, Bratchuk said that the enemy is trying to conduct aerial reconnaissance more intensively.

According to him, the Russian Federation is also trying to increase the level of tension in Transnistria.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, one of the city's main sights, the Vorontsov Palace, was damaged due to missile strike on Odesa by Russian troops.

On May 11, Bratchuk said that the Russian occupiers were not ready for a naval landing operation, but the possibility of Russian missile strikes on Odesa remains high.

Meanwhile, the occupiers are increasingly using strategic aviation to strike at Odesa.