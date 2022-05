The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reports that over the past day, May 12, units of the Ukrainian troops hit seven air targets of the invaders.

That follows from the morning summary of the Ukrainian command.

So, over the past day, air defense units of the Ground Forces, the Air Force and the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine distinguished themselves in clearing the Ukrainian sky from the aircraft of the invaders.

In the sky were destroyed:

5 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) Orlan-10;

1 reconnaissance and attack helicopter Ka-52 Alligator;

1 cruise missile.

It is noted that, in turn, the Ukrainian aviation continued to inflict fire damage on the Russian invaders, as well as to support the actions of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

