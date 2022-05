Bank Assets Decrease By 2.2% In Q1 Due To Lower Investments In NBU Deposit Certificates And OVDPs

Net assets of banks decreased in the first quarter by 2.2% as a result of a decrease in investments in deposit certificates of the National Bank and government domestic loan bonds.

This is stated in the message of the NBU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the dynamics of the loan portfolio was uneven, but in general it grew.

The quarterly growth of net hryvnia loan portfolios in the corporate segment amounted to 4.8%, foreign currency - 2.2% in dollar terms.

State banks showed the highest quarterly growth rates of the hryvnia portfolio - more than 10%.

The quarterly growth rate of loans to households slowed down to 0.7% due to a decrease in the volume of loans in March.

During martial law, loans were provided only for the current needs of customers, and mortgage and car loans were almost never carried out.

The share of non-performing loans decreased by 3 percentage points in the quarter to 27.1%.

In March, financial institutions began to gradually recognize the deterioration in the quality of loans caused by full-scale hostilities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January-March 2022, banks demonstrated a negative financial result of UAH 160 million due to the net loss received in March in the amount of UAH 10.07 billion.