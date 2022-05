About 10 Russian missiles hit Kremenchuk (Poltava region) on Thursday, May 12, including the Kremenchuk oil refinery.

The head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Dmytro Lunin announced this on his Telegram channel on Thursday, May 12.

"From 8 to 12 Russian missiles hit Kremenchuk - refineries and other infrastructure facilities," he wrote.

He added that details of the missile strikes would be made public later.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 25, Lunin said that as a result of missile attacks on the Kremenchuk refinery and the Kremenchuk heat and power plant, 1 person was killed and 7 were injured.