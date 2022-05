The Azov Regiment published a video about how the defenders of Mariupol storm the positions of the Russians at Azovstal.

The corresponding video appeared on the Regiment's YouTube channel.

"The defenders of Mariupol storm enemy positions, doing the impossible, despite the constant use by the enemy of aviation, naval and tube artillery, tanks and other weapons. The struggle of our soldiers for Ukraine and for the preservation of the lives of personnel continues no matter what," the description under the video says.

As reported on May 11, the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, met with the wives of the defenders of Azovstal. The women asked the pontiff to help evacuate the military from Mariupol.

We also wrote that on May 10, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Russia was blocking all proposed options for the evacuation of the Ukrainian military from Azovstal.

Earlier, the soldiers of the Azov Regiment showed under what conditions the seriously wounded Ukrainian military are forced to be in the basements of the Azovstal plant.

On May 12, it became known that Ukraine is ready to transfer to Russia all captured Russian military in return for seriously wounded servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who hold the heroic defense on the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol.