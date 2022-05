The United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council has overwhelmingly supported the resolution to launch an investigation into alleged war crimes by Russian troops committed at the beginning of the war, presumably by the Russian military near Kyiv and in other Ukrainian regions. It is reported by the BBC on Thursday, May 12.

"Speaking via video link from Kyiv, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova said that the people of her country had experienced "ten weeks of utter horror." UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said that in recent weeks, a thousand bodies have been found in areas north of Kyiv, some of these people, judging by the nature of the injuries, were executed," the statement said.

33 member countries of the Council voted for the investigation, 12 abstained. China and Eritrea were the only countries to vote against the resolution introduced by Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 25, Russia was deprived of the right to participate in the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe and PACE.

On March 15, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe unanimously voted that the Russian Federation could no longer be a member state of the organization.

Since March 16, Russia is no longer a member of the Council of Europe.

On April 7, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution that suspended the membership of the Russian Federation in the Human Rights Council (HRC).