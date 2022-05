In Luhansk region, an anti-aircraft gunner shot down a Russian Mi-24 helicopter from a portable anti-aircraft missile system Stinger.

This was reported by the command of the Landing Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

They said that the military discovered a group of four enemy helicopters, and shot down the leading one of the second pair from the Stinger MANPADS.

"The air defense units of the Landing Assault Forces continue to carry out combat missions and destroy enemy air attacks," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, also on May 12, the Armed Forces of Ukraine defeated a battalion-tactical group of Russian invaders near the village of Bilohorivka, Severodonetsk district, Luhansk region.

On May 11, advisor to the Minister of Interior Affairs Viktor Andrusiv said that in the near future the Armed Forces of Ukraine will shock the Russian invaders with the place from which the Ukrainian military will strike.

The LPR grouping wants to consider the issue of joining Russia after the hostilities end and the entire territory of the Luhansk region is under Russian control.