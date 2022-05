The Russian occupation forces continue to suffer losses in almost all directions, and they also fail in assault actions. This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Thursday, May 12.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy fired at the border regions of Ukraine in order to prevent the movement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to other sections of the front.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian troops are trying to suspend the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian military, conducting shelling in the area of the settlements of Pytomnyk and Ruski Tyshki.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy did not take active action. The occupiers focused on replenishing supplies of material and technical means to increase offensive capabilities and conducted reconnaissance.

In the Donetsk direction, Russian troops used mortars, barrel artillery, multiple launch rocket systems and launched rocket and bomb air strikes.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy intended to seize a section of the area on the right bank of the Siverskyi Donets River and gain a foothold in the area of ​ ​ the village of Oleksandrivka, for which it went on an assault in the direction of the village of Novoselivka, has no success.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the invaders continue assault operations in the area of ​ ​ the settlement of Voievodivka, they are not successful.

In the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Kurakhove directions, the Russian troops conducted assault actions, trying to improve the tactical position, but to no avail.

In the areas of Pokrovsk, Sloviansk and Pavlohrad, the invaders conducted reconnaissance using UAVs.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy continues to hold its positions. The main efforts focused on the fire defeat of units of our troops and the buildup of the electronic warfare system.

In Mariupol, the aggressor continues to block and fire at Azovstal.

“According to available information, the enemy has built up the air defense system in the western part of the Crimean peninsula. russian occupiers continue to suffer losses in almost all directions,” the General Staff said in the statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 12, in the area of the Zmiinyi Island in the Black Sea, Ukrainian sailors hit the Russian warship Vsevolod Bobrov.

Also on May 12, the Armed Forces of Ukraine defeated a battalion-tactical group of Russian invaders near the village of Bilohorivka, Severodonetsk district, Luhansk region.

At the same time, the losses of personnel of the Russian troops for May 11 increased by 300 to 26,650 killed.