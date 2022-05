In the area of the Zmiinyi Island in the Black Sea, Ukrainian sailors have hit the Russian warship Vsevolod Bobrov. The speaker of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk announced this in a video message on Facebook on Thursday, May 12.

"Thanks to the actions of our sailors, the Vsevolod Bobrov logistics vessel, one of the latest in the Russian fleet, caught fire. They say that it is going to Sevastopol. The information needs to be clarified," Bratchuk informed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 13, volunteer Serge Marco said on social networks that the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Moskva missile cruiser with Neptune anti-ship missiles.

The next day, April 14, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that an incident had occurred on the ship, as a result of which it was seriously damaged. The Russian side called the cause of what happened to the cruiser "a fire with the subsequent detonation of ammunition."

On April 5, the advisor to the head of the President's Office, Oleksii Arestovych, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had damaged the enemy frigate Admiral Essen.

On March 25, the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the port of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region, destroyed the Russian large landing ship Saratov, and two more ships of the Russian Federation Tsezar Kunikov and Novocherkassk were damaged during an attack by Ukrainian forces.