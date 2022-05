The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) defeated a battalion-tactical group of Russian invaders near the village of Bilohorivka, Severodonetsk district, Luhansk region. This was announced by Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs Viktor Andrusiv in his Telegram channel on Thursday, May 12.

“An entire battalion-tactical group was smashed near Bilohorivka. Previously from the 74th brigade. Out of 70 pieces of equipment, they lost more than 50,” Andrusiv wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 11, Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs Viktor Andrusiv said that in the near future the Armed Forces of Ukraine would shock the Russian invaders with the place from which the Ukrainian military would strike.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine frustrated the plans of the Russian Federation for the lightning-fast capture of large cities and forced the enemy to focus on one direction.

Also, Ukrainian troops do not allow the forces of the invaders to develop an offensive in 5 directions.