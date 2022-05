LPR Not Abandoning Idea Of Joining Russia, But Wants To Wait For End Of Hostilities

The “LPR” grouping wants to consider the issue of joining Russia after the hostilities end and the entire territory of the Luhansk region is under Russian control.

This was reported by the media controlled by the grouping.

"We will solve this together, together with the people. Although we made our decision back in May 2014, when we all voted to unite with the Russian Federation. But first we need to free up our territories. This is the first task that we are facing," said the head of the grouping Leonid Pasechnik.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupation leadership of Kherson region wants to appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a request to include the region into the Russian Federation.

In Russia, there was a conflict between the leadership of the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Main Intelligence Directorate, which could not share the property "looted" in Ukraine. With this conflict, the President’s Office explained that Russia has not yet held a referendum in Kherson region.

Besides, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine believes that Russia plans to capture Kyiv in the future, create a new state entity and include it in the Russian Federation.