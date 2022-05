The Verkhovna Rada has banned the enforcement of court decisions on the recovery of debt from an individual for housing and utility services.

318 MPs voted for the adoption of bill No. 7317 in general, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill also prohibits the enforcement of decisions, the debtors of which are: legal entities that carry out activities for the production, transmission, distribution, supply of electrical energy, as well as activities for water supply and sanitation, activities for growing crops, animal husbandry, food production, providing access to the Internet, vaccine production, research in the field of biological sciences, space activities.

It is also about enterprises of the military-industrial complex, military administration bodies, formations, military units, higher military educational institutions and military educational units of higher education institutions, institutions and organizations that are part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, railway transport enterprises.

According to the bill, during the period of martial law, a decision or other procedural document issued in enforcement proceedings by a private executor, if they contradict the requirements of the law, can be canceled by a decision of the head of the state executive service body, which is part of the Ministry of Justice, or the head of a structural unit of the territorial body of the Ministry of Justice.

The bill also changes the procedure for bringing private executors to disciplinary responsibility.

In addition, during the period of martial law, scheduled and unscheduled inspections of private executors are not carried out; the Disciplinary Commission of Private Executors under the Ministry of Justice does not operate.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers will initiate a moratorium on raising tariffs for utilities for the period of martial law and within 6 months after its completion.

Kyiv residents are asked to pay for utility services, if there is a financial and technical possibility.