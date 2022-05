Vice Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk said that at the moment negotiations on the exchange of only 38 seriously wounded soldiers from the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant (Mariupol, Donetsk region) are underway.

She announced this on her Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To be clear: now we are negotiating only about 38 seriously wounded (shut-ins) fighters. We are working step by step. We will exchange 38 seriously wounded ones, then we will move on. Now there are no negotiations on the exchange of 500 or 600 people, as reported by some media," Vereshchuk wrote.

The Vice Prime Minister noted that negotiations on the evacuation of seriously wounded soldiers in exchange for captured Russians are very difficult.

According to her, public comments by some politicians, journalists and public figures about the content of the negotiations not only misinform and disorientate the society, but also harm the negotiation process.

"I beg you. It's about people's lives. Refrain from public comments about what you don't know. If everything works out and we get people out, then do what you want. And now I ask you to be responsible and not interfere. I urge everyone to work seriously, not indulge in unrealistic considerations and statements. Only realism and sobriety of opinions and actions will give a result," Vereshchuk emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 11, Vereshchuk announced that Ukraine was ready to hand over to Russia all captured Russian soldiers in exchange for seriously wounded servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who are holding a heroic defense on the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol.

The invaders do not agree to the extraction of the soldiers from Azovstal, they intend to continue the assault on the plant.