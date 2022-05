Russian troops missile shelled Poltava region, four missiles hit the Kremenchuk oil refinery. The head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Dmytro Lunin announced this on his Telegram channel on Thursday, May 12.

"Four "hits" again at the Kremenchuk refinery. Also, the sounds of explosions were heard in Poltava region. Details afterwards. Do not leave shelters!" urged Lunin.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 2, the Russian invaders fired at the Kremenchuk refinery, the infrastructure of the enterprise was destroyed.

On April 25, 1 person was killed and 7 were injured as a result of missile attacks on the Kremenchuk heat and power plant and the Kremenchuk refinery.

On May 6, Dmytro Lunin announced that the Kremenchuk refinery would not be able to resume work at least until the end of the year.