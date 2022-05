The Russian invaders intend to directly integrate Mariupol, Donetsk region, into the Russian Federation, along with the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic." This was announced by the adviser to the mayor of the city Petro Andriushchenko in his Telegram channel on Thursday, May 12.

Andriushchenko pointed out that there are signs of an acceleration in the annexation of Mariupol by Russia along with the "DPR", for which the invaders are already launching a Russian mobile communication code. Then Russian banks and institutions of higher education should enter the occupied territories, which will accept children from the occupied territories and work in the region’s territory, the mayor's adviser believes.

"There is information about the intention to organize and hold a referendum in Mariupol on annexation to Russia. Yesterday, the Mariupol website 0629.com.ua announced the date of May 15. We also repeatedly received evidence from sources that the self-appointed mayor will name this date. We can neither confirm nor to refute, we continue to monitor and record,” Andriushchenko stressed.

He also recalled that the invaders force schoolchildren of Mariupol and Mariupol district to sign "Mariupol. Rostov region." The mayor's adviser believes that this indicates an acceleration of the direct annexation of the city to Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 10, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that kindergarten teachers from Donetsk were being forced to go to Mariupol.

Also, the occupying Russian government is preparing to annex the occupied territories of the south of Ukraine and ordered stamps and seals for Mariupol from private enterprises in Rostov region with the inscriptions: "Russia, the Republic of Donbas, Mariupol."

At the same time, the invaders issue birth certificates to newborns in Mariupol, Donetsk region, of the unrecognized pseudo-state formation "DPR".