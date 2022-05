The State Migration Service will soon resume processing documents allowing citizens of Belarus to stay in Ukraine, and the migration policy for Russian citizens will be revised.

Nataliia Naumenko, the chairperson of the State Migration Service, announced this at a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We had a certain pause regarding the citizens of Belarus and the Russian Federation. We understand how we will act in relation to citizens of the Russian Federation now and further, because this country is officially recognized as the aggressor. There is no such official recognition regarding Belarus, but we really dealt with a certain number of citizens who were of certain interest to our special services, because it was not clear what they were doing on the territory of Ukraine," she said.

Naumenko noted that today the policy towards citizens of Belarus has not changed and the Migration Service will resume accepting documents in the near future.

Regarding Russian citizens, she noted that those persons who already have a temporary and permanent residence permit continue to legally stay in Ukraine and can freely enter and leave Ukraine through controlled checkpoints.

Naumenko said that now the Migration Service, together with law enforcement agencies, is conducting a full audit of the grounds for issuing a temporary or permanent residence permit to Russian citizens, as well as migration permits and citizenship, in order to identify those who may carry out unfriendly activities against Ukraine.

She added that now experts of the Migration Service are developing a draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, which will regulate the provision of citizenship and a residence permit for Russian citizens.

Regarding the Russians and Belarusians who are fighting, protecting Ukraine from the Russian aggressor, Naumenko noted that in relation to this category of citizens, the Verkhovna Rada and the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a number of initiatives to simplify their acquisition of Ukrainian citizenship.

In particular, for those who have signed a contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the military card itself is a temporary residence permit.

Naumenko added that the Migration Service works closely with the Ministry of Defense and other bodies that accept foreign volunteers into their ranks, and if there is information that such a citizen wants to obtain a temporary residence permit, migration permit or citizenship of Ukraine, the Migration Service contributes as much as possible so that it is done quickly.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since the beginning of the Russian war in Ukraine, the Migration Service has suspended work and stopped issuing or replacing identity documents, but since mid-March it has resumed issuing documents in most regions where active hostilities are not underway.