According to Oleksii Arestovych, adviser to the head of the President's Office, shifts and rearrangements are taking place in the General Staff of the Russian army. Its head, Valery Gerasimov, has actually been removed. Arestovych announced this on the air of the Feigin Live channel.

"We are undergoing grandiose changes ... In Russia, the leadership of the General Staff is being removed. Purges, removals and reshuffles. According to preliminary data, Gerasimov has been de facto removed, de jure still in office. Now it is being decided whether to give him time for rehabilitation or not. That's all needs to be checked, they can leave him, they can give him another chance," Arestovych said.

Also, according to him, the commander of the 1st Tank Army, an elite Russian unit, "on which the main bet was made," was removed. A criminal case has been opened against the commander, "reclassification is possible under the article on high treason," Arestovych said.

Besides, according to him, they replaced the deputy chief of the General Staff, the head of the main operational department, "who was responsible for planning and combat implementation."

Also, according to Arestovych, the commander of the central military district was changed.

The adviser to the head of the President's Office noted that the Kremlin "issued an assessment to its military."

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Anton Herashchenko, adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi, said earlier that confirmation had been received that an explosion in Izium (Kharkiv region) on April 30 occurred in the area of ​​​​the headquarters of the 2nd Army of Russia, where the headquarters of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov, who came to lead the offensive on Slavyansk, was located.

On April 28, a number of media reported, citing their sources, that the head of the General Staff of the RF Armed Forces, Gerasimov, arrived in Izium to lead the offensive of Russian troops in the Izium direction.