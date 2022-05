The operation of the Privat24 banking application failed. The web version of the application does not work correctly, and there are also failures with user authorization.

This was reported by the press service of PrivatBank.

"Our specialists will restore the stable operation of Privat24 in the near future. We take it and we are winning!" the statement says.

The press secretary of PrivatBank, Oleh Serha, confirmed in a media comment that a system timeout occurred in the work of Privat24.

He assured that the bank is doing everything necessary to restore the service as soon as possible.

Recall that the last time a large-scale failure in the work of PrivatBank services occurred on April 23. Then, as a result of an emergency situation with communication channels, there was a delay in the operation of services, the ATM network. In addition, it was impossible to pay with cards in stores.

We also wrote that on May 2, PrivatBank announced the closure of the Bonus+ bonus program. Until the end of April, the bank's customers could transfer the accumulated bonuses to the needs of the Armed Forces.

In addition, from June 1, PrivatBank will stop credit holidays and return the mandatory payment on all loans.