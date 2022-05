The Naftogaz of Ukraine Gas Supply Company LLC will automatically extend contracts with the population for the supply of natural gas at a price of UAH 7.96 per cubic meter of gas (including VAT).

The company announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The Naftogaz of Ukraine Gas Supply Company LLC does not change the natural gas price for its customers - UAH 7.96 per cubic meter (VAT included). Contracts between 2.2 million Ukrainian households and the company will be automatically renewed. Apply to join the Naftogaz of Ukraine Gas Supply Company LLC can be done in several convenient ways: fill out an application on our website; through the Privat24 application; in the branches of Nova Poshta; in the outlets of FUIB and Oschadbank banks in regions where active hostilities are not taking place," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers is initiating a moratorium on raising tariffs for utilities for the period of martial law and within 6 months after its completion.

The Cabinet of Ministers assigned special duties to the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company and related enterprises in order to ensure the sale of natural gas volumes for the needs of household consumers, to cover actual production and technological costs and losses of natural gas during its distribution from May 1 to September 30, 2022.

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company is the leading enterprise of the country's fuel and energy complex, which is engaged in exploration and development of fields, drilling, transportation and storage of oil and gas, as well as supplying gas to consumers.