An investigator of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) was killed during a battle with Russian invaders in Luhansk region.

The press center of the SBI has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Liubomyr Savchuk, an investigator of the Territorial Administration of the SBI of Lviv, died heroically during the battles in Popasna.

In 2014, as part of the 24th mechanized brigade named after Danylo Halytskyi, he performed combat missions in Luhansk region.

With the beginning of a full-scale invasion of Russia, he worked to discover sabotage groups in Lviv region, and then volunteered for the front.

In the Territorial Administration, where he worked almost from the beginning of its creation, he investigated war crimes and bribery.

He loved football and was the best goalkeeper among the SBI teams.

"I am going to fight for the future of Ukraine. How else to look your children in the eye? What will I say when they ask, where were you when Russia attacked Ukraine?" Savchuk told friends and colleagues.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 2 employees of the SBI were wounded due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, several more went to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.