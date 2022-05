Gazprom (Russia) has reduced the application for natural gas transit to the European Union to 53 million cubic meters per day.

Serhii Makohon, director general of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTS Operator of Ukraine) LLC, announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Gazprom chooses the path of self-sanctions. Having the opportunity (long-term booked capacity) to transport 77.2 million cubic meters per day through the Sudzha entry point, Gazprom, despite force majeure, continues to stubbornly submit nominations to the Sokhranovka entry point, which we are forced to reject. Therefore, the volume of transit through Sudzha is only 53 million cubic meters per day, although even without any changes to the contract, Gazprom has the opportunity to transport 77.2 million per day to the EU. You only need to submit appropriate applications," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 10, Ukraine lost the possibility of natural gas transit through the Sokhranovka natural gas metering station due to force majeure.

In 2021, Ukraine reduced natural gas transit through its natural gas transmission system to Europe by 25.4% to 41.6 billion cubic meters compared to 2020, natural gas transportation from Europe to Ukraine - 6 times to 2.6 billion cubic meters.