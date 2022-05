Rada Approves Zelenskyy’s Decree On Forced Seizure Of Property Of Russian Federation In Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada has approved the decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the forced seizure of Russian property in Ukraine.

334 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of the corresponding bill (No. 7371) as a whole, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document approves the signed presidential decree on the enactment of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of May 11, 2022 "On the forced seizure of property of the Russian Federation and its residents in Ukraine."

According to the decision of the Security Council, the following are seized:

- financial assets of the International Reserve Bank joint-stock company - UAH 5,825,881,092;

- financial assets of the Joint-Stock Commercial Industrial and Investment Bank public joint-stock company - UAH 4,483,313,425;

- the right to claim the debt of the Sberbank of Russia public joint-stock company against the International Reserve Bank joint-stock company - UAH 14,889,686,634;

- the right to claim the debt of the ВЭБ.РФ (VEB.RF) state development corporation to the Joint-Stock Commercial Industrial and Investment Bank public joint-stock company - UAH 934,874,265.

The explanatory note indicates that the bill must be adopted in order to mobilize the necessary resources to protect the state sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine, its national interests in the context of a full-scale aggressive war, which Russia has unleashed and is waging against Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.

According to the legislation, the presidential decree on the enactment of the NSDC decision on the forced seizure of property of the Russian Federation and its residents in Ukraine, no later than six months after the abolition or completion of martial law in Ukraine, is subject to approval by the Rada by adopting the relevant law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Economy reports that the forcedly seized objects of ownership of Russia and its residents will be transferred to the National Investment Fund state-owned enterprise.

In early March, the Verkhovna Rada approved the grounds and procedure for the forced seizure of property of Russia and its residents in Ukraine.

On April 1, the Rada extended the grounds for the forced seizure in Ukraine of property rights to individuals and legal entities of Russia.

On March 31, 2021, the Cabinet created the National Investment Fund.