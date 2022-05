Russians Launch Missile Attack On Kharkiv Region, There Are Killed And Injured - Synehubov

1 person was killed and 3 more were injured as a result of the shelling of the village of Derhachi of Kharkiv region by the Russian occupation forces.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

According to him, this morning the invaders launched a missile attack on Derhachi. There were casualties among the local population.

“Unfortunately, one person was killed, three were injured,” Synehubov wrote.

Besides, Russian troops fired at the settlement of Mala Danylivka from multiple launch rocket systems. The head of the administration did not specify whether this resulted in deaths or injuries.

Recall that the day before, on May 11, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the territory of Poltava region. The missile was launched from an aircraft.

And on May 10, Russians fired at the territory of the Shostka district in Sumy region from the territory of Russia.

On the same day, Russian troops destroyed the main gas pipeline near Severodonetsk, Luhansk region, because of which the city was left without gas supply.