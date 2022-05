In Mykolaiv, whose residents have been experiencing problems with access to water for a long time due to damage to the water supply by the enemy, the centralized water supply system will be reworked. This was announced by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko on the Rada TV channel.

“As I was informed, water is already being drawn into the system, and a new system with wells is being built in parallel,” he says.

Tymoshenko noted that the funds necessary for carrying out restoration work in the region were allocated by the Cabinet of Ministers at the initiative of the President's Office.

He emphasized that the state did not let go of this situation for a second, so soon the problem of the inhabitants of Mykolaiv with access to water supply will be completely resolved.

The deputy head of the President's Office also said that meetings are held every day where the heads of military administrations present similar "point" problems from their regions. This is necessary for their prompt solution.

"We are collecting this so that we can all make decisions at the level of the Cabinet of Ministers or the Verkhovna Rada," he said.

Recall that earlier Tymoshenko said that for each region of our country a unique recovery and development plan is being developed, which will be based on the needs of each individual settlement.