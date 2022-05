Invaders Launch Airstrikes On Novhorod-Siverskyi. There Are Victims

On the night of May 12, the invaders launched massive airstrikes on the city of Novhorod-Siverskyi in Chernihiv region. Infrastructure objects fell under the bombsight, there are killed and injured.

This was announced by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus in the Telegram channel.

According to him, Russian aircraft dropped missiles and bombs on critical infrastructure facilities.

Enemy aircraft aimed at critical infrastructure.

In particular, schools and administrative buildings were destroyed. Also, as a result of airstrikes, private houses were damaged.

Chaus did not specify the number of victims. But he added that rescuers and medical workers continued to work on the spot in the morning.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the troops of the Russian Federation are trying to develop an offensive in 5 directions.

The Russian military is conducting assault operations in the direction of 4 settlements in Donbas.

The invaders are preparing to attack Barvenkove ​​and Sloviansk. And in the Mykolaiv and Kryvyi Rih directions, the enemy continues shelling the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.