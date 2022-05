Over 460,000 Ukrainians have been deported to Russia. The Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, Vice Prime Minister, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk, in an interview with the French TV channel BFMTV, confirmed that the Russian invaders are carrying out a criminal forcible deportation of Ukrainians.

According to the Vice Prime Minister, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians were forcibly transferred to filtration camps. Already more than 6,500 such camps have been created in Russia.

"This is a blatant crime against humanity, against the rights of people, and this will definitely have legal consequences!" Vereshchuk emphasized.

According to her, almost 460,000 Ukrainians were deported to Russia, these are not only adults, but also children, including orphans and those deprived of parental care.

"It is about more than 10,000 children. We know where they are. They were forcibly taken away and are being held in Russia," Vereshchuk said.

She also called on the diplomatic institutions of other countries in Russia not to ignore the problem and help Ukrainians return home.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in early May, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova said that more than 1 million Ukrainians were forcibly taken to Russia, including 200,000 children.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his appeals to the parliaments of other countries, calls for finding tools to influence Russia to return deported Ukrainians home.