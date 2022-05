China's icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2 at an area close to China's Zhongshan Station in Antarctica. Photo by Xinhua/Liu Shiping.

A small Chinese telescope array mounted in Antarctica has started operation to observe exoplanets or Earth-like planets, according to a news release by the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The facility, consisting of four optical telescopes and a near-infrared one, has been installed at China's Zhongshan Station during the country's 38th Antarctic scientific expedition.

Xuelong and Xuelong 2, China's two polar icebreakers, set off last November from Shanghai for the expedition and returned in April.

The telescope array is set on an equatorial mount, and the aperture of the four telescopes in the optical band is 150 mm and the near-infrared one 200 mm, according to CAS.

Antarctica is believed to be an advantageous site for astronomical surveys. China has already installed two Antarctic survey telescopes, AST3-1 and AST3-2, on the Antarctic continent.