AFU Repels 9 Enemy Attacks In Donbas On May 11

On Wednesday, May 11, Ukrainian servicemen repelled nine enemy attacks in Donbas.

The headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) announced this in a statement on their Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Also, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 8 tanks, 6 armored vehicles, 5 enemy vehicles and 1 anti-aircraft gun.

Air defense units shot down 4 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Orlan-10 type.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 10, Ukrainian servicemen on Tuesday repelled 12 enemy attacks and shot down 1 enemy helicopter in Donbas.

On May 9, CNN, citing a high-ranking official of the U.S. Department of Defense, reported that cases of refusal to obey the orders of the command began to be recorded among the Russian military.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has regained control over 1,200 kilometers of the state border.

The invaders are also preparing to attack Barvenkove ​​and Sloviyansk.