Russian Invaders Preparing To Use Pontoon Crossings In Area Of Nova Kakhovka – General Staff

The Russian invaders are preparing to use pontoon-bridge crossings in the Nova Kakhovka area.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Mykolayiv and Kryvyi Rih directions, the enemy continues shelling the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In order to identify changes in the position of the Defense Forces of the AFU, the enemy conducts aerial reconnaissance, including using UAV.

In addition, in the Mykolayiv direction, in the area of ​​​​Nova Kakhovka, the enemy is preparing engineering units for building pontoon-bridge crossings.

In the Tavriiskyi direction, Russian troops are carrying out resupply and demonstration actions in order to constrain the actions of Ukrainian troops.

In the Besarabskyi direction, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the troops of the Russian Federation are trying to develop an offensive in 5 directions.

The Russian military is conducting assault operations in the direction of 4 settlements in Donbas.

The invaders are preparing to attack Barvenkove and Sloviyansk.