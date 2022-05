The British Ministry of Defense, citing British intelligence data, believes that the actions of Russian troops near Kharkiv were Russia's tacit acceptance of the fact that it will not be able to capture the key cities of Ukraine.

The corresponding message was published on the Twitter account of the defense department of the United Kingdom.

British intelligence believes that the priority given by Russia to operations in Donbas has left units deployed in Kharkiv region vulnerable to a counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) units.

According to available information, now the Russian command has withdrawn the main forces from Kharkiv, in order to send them to Donbas after replenishment and reorganization.

The British Ministry of Defense admits that Russian troops can give up all territories to the west of the Siverskyi Donets River to the AFU, entrenched to the east of it in order to keep Ukrainian forces from hitting the flank of the group advancing in Donbas.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on Wednesday, May 11, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the liberation of the Pytomnyk settlement north of Kharkiv.

A day earlier, the Ukrainian military liberated 4 settlements from the invaders: Cherkaski Tyshky, Ruski Tyshky, Rubizhne, and Bairak.