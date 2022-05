Russian military are conducting assault operations in the direction of 4 settlements in Donbas.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy is conducting an offensive in the direction of Kudriashivka and Severodonetsk, with partial success.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is conducting assault operations in the direction of Pervomaiske, Kamyshuvakha, the fighting continues.

In the Avdiyivka direction, the enemy is conducting assault operations in the direction of Novobakhmutivka and Novokalynove.

On the Kurakhove direction, the enemy is advancing in the directions of Stepove - Novomykhailivka, Slavne - Novomykhailivka and Oleksandrivka - Mariyinka, hostilities continue.

In Mariupol, the main efforts of the invaders are focused on blocking and trying to destroy units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​the Azovstal plant.

The enemy does not stop airstrikes.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the troops of the Russian Federation are trying to develop an offensive in 5 directions.

The Russian army is conducting an active offensive in the Eastern Operational Zone in order to establish full control of the territory of Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson regions and maintain a land corridor with the temporarily occupied Crimea. The occupiers began to regroup troops in the Sloviyansk direction in order to resume the offensive on Barvenkove ​​and Sloviyansk. Whereas in the Lyman direction the enemy crossed the Siverskyi Donets River in order to bring in the main forces and resort to attacks.