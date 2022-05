AFU Do Not Let Enemy To Develop An Offensive In 5 Directions

The troops of the Russian Federation are trying to develop an offensive in 5 directions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Donetsk direction, enemy units are trying to develop offensive operations in the Lyman, Severodonetsk, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Kurakhove directions.

The main task remains the establishment of full control over Rubizhne, the capture of Liman and Severodonetsk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy crossed the Siverskyi Donets River to bring in the main forces and carry out the offensive.

In the direction of Siversk, the enemy is advancing towards Zelena Dolyna and Novoselivka, fighting continues.

In order to overcome the water obstacle in the direction of Kreminna from the territory of the Russian Federation, the aggressor transferred the equipment of the pontoon-bridge park.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue counter-offensive operations to the north and east of Kharkiv, and 1 more settlement has been returned under Ukrainian control.

On Tuesday, May 10, Ukrainian military units liberated four settlements: Cherkaski Tyshky, Ruski Tyshky, Rubizhne, and Bairak.

Earlier, representatives of the General Staff reported that the Russian command was afraid of the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kharkiv.