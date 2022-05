China accounts for over 18% of world's economy in 2021

China accounts for over 18% of world's economy in 2021. Photo by trtworld.com.

China accounts for over 18% of world's economy in 2021. Photo by trtworld.com.

China accounted for over 18% of the world's economy in 2021, up from 11.4% in 2012, an official said. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Han Wenxiu, a senior official with the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs, said China has both strengthened and strengthened its status as the world's second largest economy over the past decade.

"In 2021, the country's gross domestic products topped ¥114 trln, and the country's per capita GDP reached $12,500, close to the threshold for high-income economies", – Han said.

"In recent years, the contribution of China's economic growth to the world economy has been around 30%, making it the largest growth engine for the global economy", – Han said.