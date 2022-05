The Washington Post is setting up a new bureau in the Ukrainian capital to continue its extensive coverage of Russia's war in Ukraine.

That follows from the official page of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) on Telegram.

The bureau will be headed by Isabel Khurshudyan, who worked as a correspondent for the publication in the Moscow’s bureau. Also her colleagues will be Max Berak and David Stern. Berak has been working in Kyiv for the last 2 months.

On a rotating basis, videographers, photographers and correspondents from other divisions of the publication will also work in the Kyiv office.

The publication has added its e-mail address for communication with the bureau staff in Kyiv: [email protected]

On October 31, 2021, four months before the start of a large-scale invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine, the Washington Post published a large material about Russia's plans for a war against Ukraine. WP was the first western media to draw attention to the fact that the deployment of troops by Russia has signs of preparing for a large-scale war.

The reporters of the publication covered and cover all the key changes in the situation during the war from the battlefield and government offices, and also strive to gain awareness of the discussions of officials in Washington in order to inform their readers.