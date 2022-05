The defender of Mariupol, Donetsk region, representative of the Azov Regiment Vitalii Barabash, on behalf of Ukrainian Jews, has appealed to the Israeli government for help in evacuating from the Azovstal plant. The fighter's video message was posted on Facebook on Wednesday, May 11.

Barabash, with the call sign "Benya" on behalf of all Jews from Azovstal, appealed to the Israeli government for help. He stated that he himself was seriously wounded, like many defenders of Mariupol at the plant.

“I'm injured and I can record this video. Others are right now in combat positions and protecting every piece of land that the Ukrainian people have shared with our ancestors.

For the third month now, Russians have been destroying everything related to our common roots and our common history. All the time we were united by two terrible historical tragedies, but now we simply have to fight, because now this is our land and our country. Ukraine has never turned away from the Jews, so we believe that Israel may also not turn away from the Ukrainian people, but side by side stand against the Russian invaders who brought a new tragedy. Now, being here, we need Israel's help in withdrawing the entire military garrison of Mariupol and call for saving," the appeal says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 7, the Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk said that all children, women and elderly people were evacuated from the territory of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

On the morning of May 10, the head of the Donetsk Military Regional Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said that more than 100 civilians remained in the underground complexes of the Azovstal metallurgical plant.

On May 10, representatives of the Azov Regiment showed the conditions in which the wounded soldiers were at Azovstal.