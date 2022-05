Italy Urges U.S., Russia To Sit Down At Negotiating Table To End War In Ukraine

The European Union and the United States need to begin negotiations with Russia and Ukraine to end hostilities and conclude a peace agreement.

The corresponding statement was made by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Reuters reports.

"We agreed that we must continue to support Ukraine and put pressure on Moscow, but also begin to ask how to build peace," Draghi said.

Eleven weeks after the invasion began, Russia showed it was not invincible and that it was vital to look for ways to end the conflict, he said.

He added that it was essential for the United States to talk directly with Russia.

At the same time, the Italian Prime Minister stressed that no one should impose on Ukraine the signing of a peace agreement with Russia. According to Draghi, this would be a recipe for disaster for the Ukrainian side.

"In the beginning, it was a war in which one thought there was a Goliath and a David ... (Now) there is certainly no longer a Goliath," Draghi said. "What had seemed like an invincible power in the field ...has proved to be a non-invincible power," he said of Russia.

The Agency recalls that a day earlier, on May 10, Mario Draghi met with U.S. President Joe Biden.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said following the meeting that Russia did not seem ready to hold talks. She also added that the United States sees its role in supporting Ukrainians at the negotiating table and providing them with military assistance.

Recall, on April 21, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that peace talks with Russia to end the war in Ukraine are doomed to failure due to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

We also wrote that on May 2, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov said that Ukraine should not sign any peace treaties with Russia.

And Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba on Tuesday, May 10, said that Ukraine is changing its goals in confronting Russia.