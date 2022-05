The Russian occupation forces have launched a missile strike from an aircraft in Poltava region.

The head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Dmytro Lunin wrote this on his Telegram channel on Wednesday, May 11.

"Poltava district. Missile strike from an enemy aircraft. We are finding out the details about the destruction and the victims," Lunin said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 8, Russian troops shelled and damaged a high-voltage power line in Luhansk region, which is why the settlements of Luhansk region were left without power supply.

On May 7, the invaders fired four cruise missiles at Odesa region.

At the same time, on May 10, the Russian Federation appealed to the World Health Organization (WHO) with a statement that it did not admit its guilt in the killing and shelling of Ukrainians.

Also on May 10, Oleksii Arestovych, an advisor to the head of the President's Office, said that Russia had begun using old Soviet Kh-22-type missiles to strike Ukraine.