Near Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, as a result of hostilities, a warehouse with ammonium nitrate was damaged. This is stated in the message of the Sloviansk Military State Administration, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, it is reported that due to enemy shelling, a warehouse with ammonium nitrate was damaged. However, the authorities assured that there is no immediate threat to the lives of residents of the Sloviansk community.

Despite this, the leadership of the City Military State Administration asks to limit outdoor stays and close windows for a period of 24 hours.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Ternopil region, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down a Russian missile, and its wreckage fell on an object in the Kremenets area, where liquid mineral fertilizers were stored. Because of this, chemicals got into the water and now pose a danger to people.

Due to the shelling of a tank with nitric acid, residents of Rubizhne were urged not to leave the shelters and close the doors and windows.

Nitric acid is dangerous when inhaled, swallowed and when it hits the skin and mucous membranes, acid vapors cause irritating effects on the respiratory tract.

Earlier in Chernihiv, the invaders fired at a food enterprise and damaged a container with ammonia.

Also in Sumy, an ammonia leak occurred at an enterprise.