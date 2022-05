The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue counteroffensive operations north and east of Kharkiv. The settlement of Pytomnyk was returned under the control of the Ukrainian military.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The village of Pytomnyk is located almost 8 kilometers north of Kharkiv.

The General Staff emphasized that the Russian troops near Kharkiv stopped carrying out offensive operations and went on the defensive in order to slow down the progress of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall that on Tuesday, May 10, units of the Ukrainian military liberated four settlements: Cherkaski Tyshky, Ruski Tyshky, Rubizhne and Bairak.

Earlier, representatives of the General Staff reported that the Russian command fears the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kharkiv.

According to experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Ukrainian army near Kharkiv has every opportunity to push back Russian troops to the state border.