Invaders Not Ready For Naval Landing Operation, But Threat Of Missile Strikes Remains High - Administration

The Russian occupiers are not ready for a naval landing operation. However, the possibility of missile strikes from the Russian Federation remains high.

This was announced by the representative of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk.

He noted that the night in Odesa and the region passed without shelling.

According to the representative of the Regional Military Administration, the situation on the border with unrecognized Transnistria remains tense.

"The protection of the state border has been strengthened. Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are ready to respond to any, including armed, provocation," Bratchuk said.

The Regional Military Administration also reminded local residents of the mine danger on the Black Sea coast.

The enemy also strikes at tourism infrastructure. Bratchuk added that the holiday season will open in Odesa only after the war.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders are increasingly using strategic aviation to strike Odesa.

On Monday evening, May 9, Russian troops fired three Kinzhal-type missiles at Odesa region from a Tu-22 strategic aviation aircraft.