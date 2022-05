The upper chamber of the Parliament of the Czech Republic has adopted a resolution recognizing the actions of the Russian military in Ukraine as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

This was announced by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Czech Republic Yevhen Perebyinis.

"The Czech Senate has just recognized the crimes that the Russian army is committing in Ukraine as genocide of the Ukrainian people. Thank you!" wrote the Ambassador.

According to him, the resolution adopted by the Czech Senate also expresses support for Ukraine, as well as a call for the Czech Government to continue to provide military assistance to the Ukrainian side from the reserves of the former Czechoslovak army.

Besides, the Czech Parliament calls on the government to end the country's dependence on Russian oil and natural gas supplies.

The Ambassador published the full text of the resolution of the Senate of the Czech Republic.

Recall, on April 21, the Estonian Parliament recognized Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

On the same day, the Latvian Saeima also recognized the crimes of the Russian military in Ukraine as genocide.

And on April 28, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrii Yermak said that the Canadian Parliament recognized the actions of the Russian army in Ukraine as genocide of Ukrainians.

We also reported that a day earlier, on May 10, the Lithuanian Seimas recognized the actions of the Russian army in Ukraine as genocide.