Czech President Milos Zeman approved permits for 103 citizens of the country to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Ceske Noviny writes about this with reference to a message from a representative of the President on Wednesday, May 11.

After permission from the President, Czech citizens must obtain the approval of Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

According to the Ministry of Defense, almost 400 Czechs filed an official request to serve in the AFU. Representative of the President Jiri Ovcacek said several hundred applications were submitted, which were usually sent to the Ministry of Defense for evaluation.

"Mr. President supports all forms of assistance to Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, as declared on the national holiday of May 8," the representative of the Czech President said.

The decision must now be signed by Prime Minister Petr Fiala, as Czech citizens are prohibited from serving in a foreign army. If they want to join the armed forces of another state, they must ask the President for an exception.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in January, the Czech Republic handed over 4,006 artillery shells to Ukraine. The decision was made by the government of the country.

In April, the Czech Republic handed over to the Ukrainian side several dozen Soviet T-72 tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.

At the same time, the Czech Republic wants to equate the symbol "Z", which is used by the Russian invaders in Ukraine, with the Nazi swastika and prosecute for its use.