Ukraine has regained control on a 1200 km section of the border, two-thirds of which is the border with the Russian Federation. This was announced by the director of the department for the protection of the state border of the administration of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Leonid Baran.

"The State Border Guard Service within Kyiv, Sumy and Chernihiv regions has entered the areas of responsibility. Control has been resumed on a 1200 km section of the border, two-thirds of which are the border with the Russian Federation. However, the danger remains, so classic border protection measures are not enough. Now measures are ongoing to check the area in detail and additional posts are being set up," said the director of the department during a press conference.

It is reported that the tensest situation is in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"The enemy is trying to establish control by assault. There, along with other defense forces, border guards of the Luhansk, Kharkiv and Kramatorsk detachments operate. In the Mariupol direction, the defense is held by the border guards of the Donetsk border detachment and the maritime border guards of the Mariupol border detachment," said Leonid Baran.

Leonid Baran noted that the situation on the border with Belarus and the Transnistrian segment of the border with Moldova is difficult, but controlled.

"The situation on the border with Belarus remains controlled. The State Border Guard Service takes into account the possible threat from this state and takes all necessary measures. The difficult and provocative situation persists on the Transnistrian segment of the border with Moldova. Border guards, given the possible risks, are also taking all necessary measures. So far, all checkpoints on this segment are closed," said Leonid Baran.