National Guard For First Time Voices Personnel Losses In Battles With Russian Invaders

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian army into the territory of Ukraine, the losses of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) amounted to 1,697 of personnel.

The corresponding statement was made by the head of the operational headquarters of the Main Directorate of NGU Oleksandr Nadtochyi.

According to him, the servicemen of the National Guard perform state defense tasks in the Donetsk, Slobozhanskyi, Pivdennyi Buh operational areas and the eastern part of the Tavriia operational area.

Besides, NGU servicemen cover a section of the state border with Belarus, are involved in the retention and improvement of defense lines.

"Unfortunately, during the fulfillment of tasks during this period (from the beginning of the invasion - ed.), the losses of the personnel of the National Guard are: sanitary - 1,697 servicemen, irrevocable - 501 servicemen," Nadtochyi said.

It is worth noting that for all the time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the Ukrainian side has never announced the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In early March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy first commented on this issue and said that the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine amount to about 1,300 people.

And on April 16, in an interview with the American television channel CNN, the head of state said that the death toll among the Ukrainian military is 2,500-3,000 people.

Recall that at the end of March, the advisor to the head of the President's Office, Oleksii Arestovych, explained why Ukraine does not report its losses.