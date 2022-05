The Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTS Operator of Ukraine) LLC confirmed the facts of the theft of natural gas in the occupied territories from transit flows. This was reported on the company's website.

On May 9, dispatchers received information about spontaneous interference from the side of the Novopskovska industrial site in transit gas flows through the Soyuz gas pipeline by opening the jumper valve 17u.

"The information was additionally verified and confirmed. An unauthorized withdrawal of transit gas from the Soyuz gas pipeline to gas pipelines to the territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions not controlled by Ukraine was recorded," the statement says.

The operator emphasizes that, in fact, it is about the theft of gas and the inability of the company to bear responsibility for maintaining transit volumes.

"As a result of the facts of direct intervention of the invaders in the operating modes of the Ukrainian GTS, the GTS Operator of Ukraine was forced to declare force majeure at the Sokhranivka point," the press service explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the GTS Operator claims significant risks to the integrity of the GTS due to interference in its work by the invaders.